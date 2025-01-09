Bears named potential suitor for this elite 2025 free-agent offensive lineman
Football purists know the best way to build a consistent winner in the NFL is through the NFL Draft. But in the case of the Chicago Bears, who desperately need a quick fix along their offensive line, they can't just bank on the Draft; they must be active players in free agency, too.
Fortunately for the Bears, one of the top guards in the NFL is scheduled to be a free agent in a few months: Kansas City Chiefs star, Trey Smith.
Sure, there's a chance — a strong one — that the Chiefs will place the franchise tag on Smith. But, if they don't? Bears GM Ryan Poles will back up the Brinks truck to sign him.
In a recent Bleacher Report breakdown of the top 50 upcoming NFL free agents, Smith was ranked No. 2, and the Chicago Bears were listed as potential suitors.
"Smith should be a top target of the Bears," Kristopher Knox wrote, "who have a need at right guard and are projected to have $83.2 million of cap space. Chicago's offseason should be all about improving quarterback Caleb Williams' supporting cast, and landing Smith would help do that."
It's no surprise that the Bears are connected to Smith. Quite honestly, they should be connected to every offensive lineman who has a pulse. At times during the 2024 season, Chicago's starters were virtually lifeless.
Adding Trey Smith would provide a massive boost to a Chicago Bears offense that just needs to protect Caleb Williams better to reach its full potential in 2025. Smith would undoubtedly accomplish that goal
