Bears have major question mark at key defensive spot heading into 2025
It happens every year to every team in the NFL. One player, or one position group, emerges as an obvious weakness, forcing the front office and coaching staff to make changes. For the Chicago Bears, that player -- and position group -- was recently identified as Tremaine Edmunds and Chicago's linebackers.
Pro Football Focus' NFL Draft expert Trevor Sikkema outlined one area for every team that could become a high-ranking 2026 NFL Draft need, and it was the Bears' linebackers that he highlighted as the position group that GM Ryan Poles should watch closely this season.
"Tremaine Edmunds earned just a 59.2 PFF overall defensive grade in 2024, marking his second straight season of a sub-60.0 figure," Sikkema wrote. "The Bears have an out in his contract this offseason. T.J. Edwards also struggled, allowing the most yards in coverage among all linebackers."
Chicago Bears will have big decision to make with Tremaine Edmunds at end of season
Edmunds is undoubtedly under the microscope this season. After signing a massive four-year, $72 million contract in 2023, Edmunds has turned in back-to-back forgettable seasons with the Bears. He was expected to be an impact player in the middle of Chicago's defense; he's been anything but.
T.J. Edwards also signed with the Bears as part of their 2023 free agency class, and he's been great. In fact, he was rewarded with a two-year, $20 million contract extension this offseason. But a great linebacker corps needs more than just one guy, which is why Chicago could be on the hunt for an upgrade for Dennis Allen's defense next spring.
"It’s a totally new coaching staff in Chicago, and if Edmunds and Edwards don’t fit what defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants to do, one or both could be elsewhere next season," Sikkema continued. "The 2026 NFL Draft will have plenty of linebacker talent if they choose to do so."
Edwards feels like a safe bet to stick around. He was given a contract extension with Allen already on staff; it's fair to assume Allen gave his blessing and views Edwards as part of his overall plan on defense.
Edmunds, however, is a different story. His dead cap figure drops from $13 million this season down to just $2.4 million in 2026. If he posts a third straight ho-hum year, he'll get his walking papers from Poles, and linebacker will move up to an early-round priority in the 2026 NFL Draft.