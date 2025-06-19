Chicago Bears predicted to cut ties with D'Andre Swift for 17-TD running back
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift is entering a critical second season in the Windy City. After signing a three-year, $24 million contract with the Bears in 2024, Swift's first year in Chicago wasn't the best. He fell short of 1,000 rushing yards and developed a reputation for being a guy who can't break tackles or pick up the safe yards.
As a result, the Bears were expected to draft his eventual replacement in the first or second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. But when Ashton Jeanty was plucked by the Las Vegas Raiders, and the New England Patriots snagged TreVeyon Henderson, Chicago was left without an obvious choice at running back and instead waited until the seventh round to address the position.
Former Rutgers star Kyle Monangai will be a fun player to monitor, but he has a steep hill to climb before he can be crowned the Bears' RB-next.
2026 NFL mock drafts headlined by Bears selecting a RB in Round 1
As a result, 2026 NFL mock drafts have the Bears as a popular first-round running back team (again). And in the latest 2026 mock from Stadium Rant's Ian Ritter, Chicago officially moves on from Swift by selecting Notre Dame stud runner, Jeremiyah Love.
"Jeremiyah Love stays in the Midwest, and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson gets his mitts on an explosive, playmaking running back," Ritter wrote. "Love’s ability jumps off the film and makes him the first at his position off the board, with good reason. He’s dangerous in the open field and an absolute weapon catching the football. He’s slightly undersized, but has the toughness to run between the tackles and could provide the Bears and Caleb Williams with Christian McCaffrey-like versatility."
READ: Caleb Williams projected to fall short of Bears' elusive passing milestone in 2025
I'd pump the brakes on comparing Love to Christian McCaffrey, but the point remains. The Chicago Bears will give running back very serious consideration in the first round of the 2026 draft, assuming Swift nor Monangai have a breakout season.
Indeed, it's possible that breakout season does occur in Year 1 of Ben Johnson's offense, but Swift is entering his sixth pro season; he is who he is at this point.
Monangai is the real wild card. There exists an outcome that Monangai proves he should've been drafted much higher than the seventh round and becomes a big part of the Bears' future plans. But a wait-and-see approach is required before we get there.
Until then, prospects like Love will be connected to the Chicago Bears.
Love had a breakout season for Notre Dame in 2024, running for 1,125 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns. He will begin the 2025 college football season as the highest-ranked running back for the 2026 NFL Draft.