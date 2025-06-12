Chicago Bears have one significant reason for optimism for 2025 NFL season
It isn't often that a team that finished a season with a 5-12 record can be overly optimistic just one year later, but that's the case for the 2025 Chicago Bears.
This team -- the one that's been completely revamped and rebuilt by GM Ryan Poles in one offseason -- does have reasons why there should be elevated expectations. And it starts with new head coach, Ben Johnson.
"Head coach Ben Johnson has rebuilt the Chicago Bears’ offense in his vision," Pro Football Focus's Dalton Wasserman wrote in PFF's breakdown of one reason why every team should be optimistic ahead of the 2025 NFL season. "The team’s revamped offensive line now includes Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman. They added additional weapons in Colston Loveland and Luther Burrden III via the draft. The onus is now on Caleb Williams to improve upon the 63.5 PFF passing grade from last season. If he does, Chicago could boast one of the league’s most dangerous offenses."
Johnson will be the guy calling the shots for a new offense that's expected to launch quarterback Caleb Williams into superstardom, mainly because of the former Lions offensive coordinator's incredible play-calling skill set and, finally, a competent offensive line.
Remember: The Chicago Bears have a remarkable cast of pass catchers locked and loaded for Johnson. Headlined by DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, the Bears added rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. That's four high-level playmakers who will allow Johnson to accomplish his goal of making the same things look different and different things look the same.
It will be a refreshing season for Bears fans who've struggled through bumbling offenses led by Shane Waldron and Luke Getsy in recent years. Johnson, who's widely considered the best play-caller in the NFL, should field an offense that finally produces the first 4,000-yard passer in franchise history. The work he did with Jared Goff, who, while talented, is a far cry from Williams, is evidence of just how valuable Johnson's football IQ is to a quarterback.
Buckle up Bears fans. Your excitement for 2025 is warranted, and it starts with Ben Johnson.