Bears head coaching interview with Ron Rivera has interesting twist
The Chicago Bears head coaching search lost one of the top candidates with Mike Vrabel agreeing to become the next head coach of the New England Patriots on Sunday, but the belle of the ball remains on the market for GM Ryan Poles to lure: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
But another name is emerging as a viable candidate to land the Bears job, and it's a familiar one.
Ron Rivera.
Rivera served as the Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2006 before landing head coaching jobs with the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders. He was named the NFL's Coach of the Year twice (2013 and 2015) in Carolina. Add the fact that Rivera also played linebacker for Chicago from 1984 to 1992, and yeah, the ties run deep in the Windy City.
Still, Bears fans aren't thrilled with the idea Rivera could leapfrog one of the hotter names in this year's coaching circuit. Maybe it's because Rivera isn't known as an offensive guru or quarterback whisperer. Perhaps it's because he's an older candidate. Whatever the reason, it certainly feels like Rivera would be a letdown if he lands the job.
That letdown might've taken one step closer to arriving, too.
According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Rivera, unlike Johnson, will have an in-person interview with the Bears on Sunday.
Yes, that's a big deal.
Granted, logistics play a big role in whether a candidate will be interviewed in person or virtually. Ben Johnson is in the midst of a Super Bowl run with the Lions. Rivera, meanwhile, is working as a broadcast analyst. Obviously, one guy has a little more time to spare than the other. League rules also dictate when an active coach can begin in-person meetings.
Still, being interviewed in person means Rivera will have an opportunity to make a massive first impression on Poles and the army of Bears executives participating in the coaching search. If he comes across as a coach who understands the team's tradition while outlining a plan to bring a winning culture back to Halas Hall? Ya never know. Rivera might just become the next head coach of the Chicago Bears.
