Chicago Bears' ideal haul for 2025 NFL Draft includes three impact players on offense
The landscape of every team's 2025 NFL Draft needs will shift dramatically after the first wave of free agency, which kicks off on March 10 when the league's negotiating window opens. However, given the number of holes on offense, it's a safe bet that several of the Chicago Bears' current needs will still be priorities in the Draft, even after adding a cluster of veteran talent.
That’s why Pro Football Focus’ recent breakdown of each team’s ideal 2025 NFL Draft haul is worth noting. The Bears’ ideal draft class today is likely to remain a priority two months from now, especially given the players PFF has pegged for Chicago.
With four picks in the first three rounds, including three in the top 50, the Bears are well-positioned to add impact talent. Pro Football Focus projects Chicago using those selections on three immediate contributors for the offense and one intriguing defensive prospect.
Here's the haul: Will Campbell (OT, LSU), Kaleb Johnson (RB, Iowa), Demetrius Knight Jr. (ILB, South Carolina), and Savion Williams (WR, TCU).
"Campbell (80.6 PFF pass-blocking grade) is the No. 1 overall offensive lineman on PFF’s big board but could slide due to arm length concerns, which Ben Johnson would be ecstatic to see," PFF's Bradley Locker wrote. "Johnson (86.7 PFF rushing grade) would be a perfect fit for Johnson’s zone-heavy scheme, which he ran on 60% of rushing plays last season. Knight Jr. (82.8 overall PFF grade) could bolster a linebacking corps featuring down years from Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. Finally, Williams (70.2 PFF receiving grade) offers size and quickness to replace the departing Keenan Allen."
It’s starting to feel like a near certainty that the Bears will target an offensive lineman in the first round. There’s growing buzz that Campbell could slide to the 10th pick if his arm length measurements at the 2025 NFL Combine suggest he’s better suited for guard than tackle. The wild card in the equation is the New England Patriots at No. 4; if they pass on Campbell, Chicago could have a clear path to him at No. 10.
Running back Kaleb Johnson has quickly become a favorite among Bears fans as a potential Day 2 target. His smooth running style would pair well with D’Andre Swift, and with Swift likely entering his final season in Chicago, drafting Johnson as the future RB1 for 2026 and beyond makes plenty of sense.
As for Savion Williams, the big-bodied TCU wideout (6-4, 222 pounds) has turned heads by requesting to participate in running back drills at the NFL Combine this week. His natural playmaking ability should catch the attention of coach Ben Johnson, who thrives at scheming creative ways to get the ball into dynamic players' hands.
If Williams proves he can line up in the backfield and create mismatches, he’ll undoubtedly intrigue a Bears team entering Year 1 of a full-scale offensive overhaul.