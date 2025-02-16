Chicago Bears inching closer to critical bonus pick in 2025 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears need all the help they can get to reset the roster from a 5-12 team in 2024 to one that can challenge for the playoffs under new coach Ben Johnson in 2025.
For the Bears to reach a level of sustained success, general manager Ryan Poles must elevate his performance in the NFL Draft. While he’s made solid picks in recent years, his margin for error is shrinking as the urgency to win continues to grow.
Indeed, the NFL draft is an inexact science. Prospects listed as can't-miss dudes often do, while unheralded Mr. Irrelevants like Brock Purdy emerge as market-setting quarterbacks. As a result, the best way to increase the odds that a team like the Bears will add four to five high-level contributors from a particular draft class is to have as many selections as possible.
The more swings Ryan Poles gets, the more likely he'll hit a home run. Or, at least, a few doubles.
Bears' 2025 NFL Draft enhanced if Ian Cunningham lands Jaguars GM job
Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham has gone from candidate to finalist for the Jacksonville Jaguars general manager position. If he goes from finalist to "you're hired!", the Bears will be awarded an additional third-round pick in the 2025 and 2026 NFL Drafts.
Translation: Ryan Poles will get another huge swing at hitting a home run on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Bears fans should be excited about Cunningham's move to Jacksonville. His departure will not impact much inside Halas Hall, aside from perhaps removing a bumper or two from Ryan Poles' lane.
It was Cunningham who Kept Poles in check during the 2024 NFL Draft when Poles was itching to trade up in the first round for Rome Odunze. Cunningham convinced Poles to instead trust the process and remain patient. The end result? Odunze slid to the Bears at No. 9 overall and didn't cost Chicago any additional draft capital.
Cunningham for the win.
Poles should be prepared for Cunningham's eventual departure, though. He's interviewed for general manager jobs in each of the last two offseasons (the Bears nearly lost him last year). His return to Chicago in 2024 gave Poles a full year to prepare for this reality: an NFL draft without Ian Cunningham by his side.
And if that means the Chicago Bears get an extra third-round pick (which could flip into a 2025 starter), we wish Cunningham well.
