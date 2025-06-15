Bears land projected starting safety in new 2026 NFL mock draft
With starting safeties Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard III both on expiring contracts this season, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles must keep his eye on the upcoming safety market in 2026 free agency and the NFL Draft.
Both returning Bears safeties have issues that could cause 2025 to be their final season in Chicago. Brisker has a long history of concussions that makes re-signing him to a lucrative second contract an organizational risk, and Byard, while proving he's still capable of a high level of play at an advanced age, will be 32 at the start of the season. Perhaps he returns on a one-year deal, but any commitment beyond that wouldn't make sense for the Bears.
As a result, safety will rank high on Poles and the Chicago Bears' 2026 NFL draft wish list.
The NFL Draft hasn't been kind to safety prospects. While it's true that a top-tier talent at the position can work their way into the first round, it isn't a position like offensive tackle or wide receiver that has a run of first-round picks.
But that doesn't mean there won't be a safety who can be an instant upgrade for the Chicago Bears in 2026, and there's one who might be worthy of their consideration with their top pick next April.
In the latest 2026 NFL mock draft from Pro Football Sports Network, the Bears take one of those safety prospects at No. 16 overall: Oregon's Dillon Thieneman.
Chicago Bears 2026 NFL Draft plan likely to focus on defense
After a 2025 offseason that focused heavily on offense -- headlined by the hiring of Ben Johnson as head coach -- the 2026 offseason should see a massive shift to the defensive side of the ball.
While edge rusher remains the most likely upcoming offseason priority, a player like Thieneman, who, admittedly, isn't a consensus first-round guy right now, would also make sense.
"Dillon Thieneman is an athletic and rangy safety who excels in coverage," PFSN wrote. "He possesses impressive ball skills and instincts and has been highly productive throughout his career at Purdue. Now at Oregon, look for Thieneman to burst onto the national scene."
The Bears are in the middle of a culture shift. It's an exciting time, especially with the transformation that's expected on offense. But, at some point, Chicago must reinvest in the defense.
Whether it's a safety like Thieneman or an edge rusher who slides to the middle of Round 1, expect the Bears to build a defensive identity in next year's free agency and NFL draft cycles.