Chicago Bears linked to AFC linebacker as final wave of 2025 free agency unfolds
It certainly feels like the Chicago Bears are finished writing checks in 2025 NFL free agency, but it sort of felt that way before they inked wide receivers Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay, too.
Both Zaccheaus and Duvernay are third-wave, low-risk signings who have a very good chance to contribute (and even start) in 2025, which is the type of bargain that general managers search for at this point in the free agency calendar.
The Bears' roster is undeniably improved, but it isn't perfect. Upgrades are still needed at running back, perhaps left tackle, and even at the No. 3 receiver role on offense. The defense could use another safety, a high-end pass rusher, and an off-ball linebacker.
Chicago Bears could still be in 2025 free-agency linebacker market
In a new breakdown of the best team matches for some of the top remaining free agents, the Bears were linked with one of those off-ball linebackers and a former teammate of new Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo: Indianapolis Colts starter E.J. Speed.
"The Chicago Bears should also have some interest in Speed," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote. "Chicago's defense struggled against the run in 2024, finishing the year ranked 29th in yards per carry allowed and 28th in rushing yards allowed.
"New Bears linebackers coach Richard Smith held the same position in Indianapolis during both of Speed's campaigns as a full-time starter."
Speed was projected to land a two-year, $10.7 million contract when free agency began, per Spotrac, but it seems like that won't be the case at this point. At least, Chicago certainly wouldn't pay him that kind of deal.
Instead, Speed, 29, will likely be forced to sign a one-year contract wherever he goes.
A starter of 15 games last season, E.J. Speed ended 2024 with 142 tackles and an interception. It was his second season as a primary starter for the Colts.
The Bears depth chart could use a player with Speed's starting experience, as the depth behind Chicago's primary linebackers -- TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds -- is lacking. Jack Sanborn signed with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, leaving only Noah Sewell and Amen Ogbongbemiga as the top reserves.
