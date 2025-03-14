Chicago Bears center Drew Dalman explains how revamped offensive line will help Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked more times than any quarterback in the NFL last season. At one point, the Bears were tracking to set the NFL record for the most sacks surrendered in a season. In the end, Williams went down 68 times, and the urgency for GM Ryan Poles to rebuild the offensive line went up.
Rebuild the O-line he has. The Bears traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signed center Drew Dalman, all within one week's time. Right tackle and lone offensive line bright spot from 2024, Darnell Wright, will return to his position next season, and it appears Braxton Jones will be given a chance to remain at left tackle as well.
The end result is a much-improved offensive line that will not only keep Williams upright more often but also help take some of the overwhelming pre-snap responsibilities off of his things-to-do list.
"I think the biggest things are your focus can only be on so many things at once, and there are things that his focus needs to be on and they can't be on anybody else's plate, and there are things that can be handled by other people," Dalman said from Halas Hall Thursday. "So things like the snap count, protection or the run game, the less he has to worry about it and the more we as an O-line can communicate together and diagnose together, the less he has to do it and the more he can focus on the things that are exclusive to him, and so I think that process played out a little bit with Mike and then I imagine it will carry over the same."
Dalman, who's been lauded for his football IQ and overall mental capacity, will provide the Bears with the kind of center play they've been lacking for years. He'll be Williams' second brain, and that's a good thing.
"I feel strongly that Drew is going to have the acumen to help us out and problem-solve," head coach Ben Johnson said. "There's unscouted looks each and every week that, as long as you understand the rules of protection, we can figure it out, but everything's happening quickly. It's a fun challenge, and I know Drew and Caleb are looking to grow together that way."
