Chicago Bears' signing of Dayo Odeyingbo listed among best value moves of free agency
Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo isn't a household name yet. So when GM Ryan Poles made him one of the team's priority signings in 2025 NFL free agency, some fans were confused.
But a deeper dive into Odeyingbo's play, reputation around the league, and projection moving forward has those same Bears fans excited to see what he can do opposite Montez Sweat in 2025.
And now that the dust has settled (for the most part) on free agency, it's Odeyingbo who's being lauded as one of Pro Football Focus' five best value signings.
"Odeyingbo has enjoyed a slow and steady ascent over the past few seasons, culminating in a career-high 66.1 PFF overall grade in 2024," PFF wrote. "The Bears hope he can keep progressing opposite Montez Sweat and show why he was a second-round pick in 2021."
Odeyingbo signed a three-year, $48 million contract with the Chicago Bears with the hope that his best pass-rush production lies ahead. He totaled just three sacks in 2024 despite starting a career-high 14 games, but his 2023 season, one in which he recorded eight sacks, is the type of output the Bears believe they'll get out of him in Dennis Allen's defense.
Odeyingbo knows that playing with Sweat will be provide a boost for his game.
"He's dominant on the D-line and it's exciting to be able to play across from him and learn from him," Odeyingbo said. "To be able to learn from him in person, be a teammate, learn from him and help him grow, it's going to be exciting. And then along with the other guys on the D-line … I'm excited to get to work with them [and] grind with them."
Edge rusher remains a 2025 NFL Draft priority for the Bears despite Dayo Odeyingbo's addition, and there's a chance Poles will spend the team's first-round pick on a pin-your-ears-back pass rusher.
Even if Chicago passes on a defensive end in the early rounds of the NFL Draft, Odeyingbo's presence in the starting lineup is a massive upgrade over the platoon the defense deployed in 2024.
"If you watch the tape, you understand how disruptive he can be, both inside and outside," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "He's 25, he's played a few years in the league —and this goes into our collaboration and working well in terms of the front office and coaching staff. We believe that there's even more room to grow for him to continue to get better."
