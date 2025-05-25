Chicago Bears linked to former New Orleans Saints edge rusher for pass-rush help
After a 2025 offseason full of trades, big signings in free agency, and four picks in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears' roster was among the biggest flips in the NFL.
But general manager Ryan Poles' work might not be done.
Edge rusher remains a question mark for new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. Sure, the Bears inked Dayo Odeyingbo to a sizable contract in free agency, but he's considered more of a three-down, inside-outside defender who offers quality all-around play; at this point in his career, he's an average pass rusher.
The Bears surprised most industry analysts when they failed to select an edge rusher in the 2025 draft, too, opting instead for interior defender Shemar Turner.
Turner will offer a twitchy pass-rush profile as a defensive tackle, which, in today's NFL, is incredibly valuable. But if the Bears want to add depth to their defensive end room, they'll have no choice at this point but to turn to the remaining unsigned veteran free agents.
One edge rusher who has yet to find a home has a history with Allen and was recently linked to the Chicago Bears as the one remaining move they should make this offseason: former Chiefs and Saints defender Tanoh Kpassagnon.
"The Bears signed Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million contract," Bleacher Report's Moe Moton wrote. "He'll line up opposite Montez Sweat on the edge. Austin Booker has a chance to take on the third-most snaps at defensive end, but he's unproven, going into his second term after playing 27 percent of Chicago's defensive snaps last year.
"While with the New Orleans Saints, Kpassagnon played in Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's defense between 2021 and 2024. He would provide quality depth as a plug-and-play rotational end."
Chicago Bears' offseason roster moves might be finished
I get it; the Bears' edge rushers opposite Montez Sweat don't inspire much confidence. But Poles has been very calculated this offseason, and he targeted Odeyingbo as his must-have defensive end in free agency. He wasn't cheap with his offer, either. It's fair to assume that the decision makers inside Halas Hall don't view defensive end in the same way that the media does.
Instead, I'd expect the Chicago Bears to pursue a player like running back Nick Chubb before they pursue and edge rusher. While the Bears did make a 2025 draft investment in a RB -- they selected Kyle Monangai in the seveth round -- a player like Chubb would make sense. He offers more between-the-tackles power than anyone on the roster and would come relatively cheap.
As for Kpassagnon, the 30-year-old former Villanova standout hasn't had more than four sacks in any of his eight pro seasons. He was limited to just three games last year after tearing his Achilles in the offseason.
Like most teams do this time of year, the Bears will continue their offseason workout program and perhaps even begin training camp before making any roster decisions. If, during these offseason sessions or even the first few days of training camp, a roster weakness -- like pass rusher -- is glaringly obvious, only then will Poles and his staff search for an upgrade.