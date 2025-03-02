Chicago Bears linked to three starting offensive linemen in 2025 NFL free agency
The NFL Combine often fuels free agency speculation due to informal meetings between general managers and agents. In 2025, the Chicago Bears' connection to three top free-agent offensive linemen emerged as a big storyline in Indianapolis.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the latest buzz from the 2025 Combine, with the Bears' ties to three interior offensive linemen in free agency emerging as noteworthy.
"The sense is Chicago will sign at least one interior offensive lineman," Fowler wrote. "Drew Dalman, 49ers guard Aaron Banks and Colts guard Will Fries are among players on the radar. Like Dalman, Banks and Fries are in line for sizable contracts. Guards dominated free agency last year and will do well once again. The Giants, Cardinals and Seahawks are lurking in this market, too."
With Trey Smith receiving the franchise tag from the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bears’ focus now shifts to Dalman, widely regarded as the top center available in free agency. Given the depth of interior offensive linemen in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, securing a proven veteran center in free agency would be a significant advantage for Chicago.
Dalman isn't the only priority; Fries and Banks are key targets as well. Ideally, Chicago lands at least two of them. If they do, GM Ryan Poles will enter the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the flexibility to select the best player available regardless of position.
The Chicago Bears have the financial flexibility to sign all three linemen, as they rank among the NFL's top five teams in salary cap space. With a strong emphasis on building a legitimate offensive line for coach Ben Johnson, there's no doubt that Poles will be one of the most aggressive decision-makers in free agency this year.