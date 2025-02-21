Bear Digest

Bears make first big move of 2025 NFL offseason with release of veteran tight end

The Chicago Bears made their first big move of 2025 free agency by releasing a high-priced veteran tight end.

The Chicago Bears made their first big move of 2025 NFL free agency on Friday after informing veteran tight end Gerald Everett that he will be released.

The move will save the Bears $5.5 million in salary cap space, adding to Chicago's spending power to land a big-ticket offensive lineman like Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith or Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman.

Everett signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Bears last offseason but was miscast in then-offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's system. He ended the 2024 season with just eight catches for 36 yards,

Everett's release leaves Cole Kmet as the only Chicago Bears tight end under contract for 2025, which will push the position group higher on Ryan Poles' list of offseason needs.

The Chicago Bears' decision to release Everett isn't much of a surprise, as he represented one of several misses by Poles and the front office last season.

