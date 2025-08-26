Chicago Bears make surprise 53-man roster decision at wide receiver
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles is clearing out the wide receiver room, and he isn't concerned about NFL draft pedigree.
On Tuesday, Poles cut ties with wide receiver Tyler Scott, a fourth-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared the news on X.
Tyler Scott ended last season with just one catch for five yards. He was more productive in 2023, when he ended his rookie year with 17 catches for 168 yards. He hasn't scored a touchdown in the NFL yet.
Scott's chances to make the final roster decreased significantly after preseason star Jahdae Walker's breakout summer. With only six (maximum) wide receivers likely to be kept, there simply wasn't room for the former Cincinnati Bearcat.
Veterans DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Devin Duvernay are expected to make the cut, as are rookies Luther Burden III and Walker.