Chicago Bears injury situation at running back still looks bleak
When the Bears re-assembled for a light practice Monday following the end of preseason, Eric Bieniemy might have been the loneliest guy in Chicago.
The running backs coach had D'Andre Swift and Brittain Brown to work with, and that's it. He might as well have been the long snapper coach.
Then they brought over wide receiver DJ Moore to take a few plays in the backfield.
It leaves one to wonder whether they might be planning to trade for a running back, sign one who gets cut or they know something more about their injured backups than practice showed. After they released Ian Wheeler and Royce Freeman on Monday, it left Swift, Brown and an injured triumvirate of Roschon Johnson, Kyle Monangai and Travis Homer.
There are still more cuts to come before practice on Tuesday with the deadline for all of them by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Among other players who wasn't present was return man/wide receiver Devin Duvernay. They allowed Olamide Zaccheaus and Luther Burden III to return punts, and Rome Odunze fielded a few, as well.
Defensively, slot cornerback Kyler Gordon returned to practice. It's probably not accurate to say he was full strength because they weren't scrimmaging. It was largely individual skills and special teams work without pads, but Gordon has been trending to full strength and had worked out on the field at Kansas City before Friday's game.
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (leg) still is not practicing, nor is defensive end Austin Booker (knee).
Gordon's return is critical for the defense because of all ways they can use him.
"Talking about Kyler, it's good to have him back out there at practice," safety Kevin Byard said. "He's one of the most athletic DBs that I have ever played with, for sure. He's very versatile. He, basically, can play corner, nickel and safety.
"I'm sure DA (defensive coordinator Dennis Allen) is going to have some stuff for him, move him around a lot. It's always good to have a guy like him back out there with the secondary."
The Johnson return would be even more critical. It's possible coach Ben Johnson will have more on the injury situation with Johnson before Tuesdays practice.
GM Ryan Poles also might shed light on the running back situation as well as other roster spots. He is scheduled to talk to media after practice and the 3 p.m. deadline for establishing the 53-man roster.
They have practice Tuesday, Wednesday and then will be off until game week. With their opener on Monday night, Sept. 8, they do have about 30 hours more time than other teams who play on Sunday. They may need to put it to good use if the health issues and problems with presnap snafus continue.
