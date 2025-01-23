Bears named best landing spot for massive offensive line upgrade in 2025 free agency
As the excitement around the Chicago Bears' bold move to hire Ben Johnson as head coach begins to calm, attention will shift to the 2025 NFL free-agent class, where the Bears will have a chance to strengthen their offensive line.
It's especially true if a recent Pro Football Focus projection comes to pass.
PFF outlined the best landing spots for their top 15 free agents on offense, and the Bears ranked atop the group of teams vying for Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman.
"An early season ankle injury knocked Dalman out of the lineup for an extended period, but he returned to produce at a high level, typical of his resume," Mason Cameron wrote. "He generated a 78.8 PFF overall grade in his nine games in 2024. Dalman made strides in pass protection this past season, posting the lowest pressure rate of his career (3.7%)."
Drew Dalman would fix a longstanding problem for the Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears offense has been plagued by poor center play since the slow deterioration of Cody Whitehair's skill set. It's a position that's hindered this team across more than one general manager and head coach, and it must be fixed this offseason.
"With Coleman Shelton’s short-term deal manning the middle of this offensive line set to expire, new Bears head coach Ben Johnson may opt to replicate the success he found in Detroit with All-Pro center Frank Ragnow," Cameron wrote.
Chicago has plenty of salary cap space to make sure Dalman is in a Bears uniform this fall. In fact, they have so much cap room -- they're projected to be among the NFL's top five -- that they can sign at least two high-end starters to the offensive line.
Anything less than a 2025 free agency period that includes Dalman or Kansas City Chiefs pro bowler Trey Smith signing with the Bears would be a massive disappointment, especially for Ben Johnson, who's expected to revitalize Chicago's offense in Year 1.
