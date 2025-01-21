Bear Digest

Ben Johnson delivers first 'Bear Down!' message as head coach of the Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson sent Bears fans a very special video message on social media after officially signing his contract to become the team's head coach.

There's something special any time a new beacon of hope shouts the phrase 'Bear Down!'.

Chicago Bears fans have seen first-round picks, high-priced free agents, and even No. 1 overall quarterbacks yell it. However, it was extra special when new head coach Ben Johnson 'Bear'd Down' during his first message to the fanbase on Tuesday.

Johnson's excitement to be in Chicago, to be part of the Bears organization, is obvious. It's no surprise it didn't take long -- like, 24 hours -- for him to agree to become the team's head coach. As he said several times on Tuesday, the Chicago Bears are the team he wanted to be with; Chicago is where he wanted to be.

Refreshing, isn’t it? The Bears didn’t land Ben Johnson by offering the biggest paycheck (though he’s expected to earn over $13 million per season). Instead, they won him over by presenting a rare opportunity—a team with a solid roster and an elite quarterback.

"My family and I are incredibly blessed and fortunate to take this next step in our journey, and I cannot wait to lead our players, our support staff and organization, while doing so at the service of Bears fans," Johnson said in a statement. "We are looking forward to fully ingraining ourselves in the great city of Chicago, as we work to create an impact in this special community. I am excited to partner with Ryan and the entire organization as we work to create a championship-caliber program. We are ready to get to work."

