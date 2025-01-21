Ben Johnson makes epic first impression as Chicago Bears coach at Halas Hall
If first impressions could count in NFL standings, the Chicago Bears would be undefeated with Ben Johnson as head coach.
Check out Johnson's first speech to staffers at Halas Hall. And, yes, those are goosebumps you're feeling:
Did you catch the emphasis Johnson placed on the importance of the players in the locker room? Yeah, that's a guy who gets it; who understands that the key to any winning organization is the culture inside the locker room.
And that culture is created by more than just the players. Support staff is critical to creating a healthy work envirionment, and Johnson knows it.
Ben Johnson's demeanor was also noteworthy. He clearly can command a room. There was some speculation during the 2025 coaching cycle that Johnson, while an incredible play caller, might struggle standing in front of a locker room and getting players to buy in.
That concern can be dismissed as nonsense.
The Chicago Bears acted swiftly to hire Johnson as the team's 19th head coach. His production as the mastermind behind the Detroit Lions' offense was reason enough to make him the top choice, and after seeing a video like this one, it's easy to understand why he was the top coaching candidate to come through the NFL in years.
