Twitter reacts to Chicago Bears announcing Ben Johnson as head coach
The Ben Johnson era with the Chicago Bears is underway.
The Bears officially announced Ben Johnson's hiring on X (formerly Twitter), sparking an outpouring of excitement and enthusiasm from the fanbase.
It's understandable, isn't it? Bears fans just endured three years of 'flusing from Matt Eberflus, who was preceded by Matt Nagy's endless quest to find the 'why,' who was preceded by John Fox and his early retirement coaching style.
That's all changed now with Johnson in place. The 38-year-old offensive mastermind will be charged with developing the franchise's most valuable player in Caleb Williams, who suffered through multiple offensive coordinators and 68 sacks during his rookie season.
That's all about to change.
Here is a collection of some of the best Bears fan reactions on Twitter.
It's remarkable how quickly the narrative around general manager Ryan Poles has changed. One week ago, he was viewed as a GM who was botching the Bears' head coaching search.
Now, he's a hero.
I decided to save the best for last. This one... yeah, it hits home. It's a vision all Chicago Bears fans have right now.
Enjoy it, Chicago.
