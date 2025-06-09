Chicago Bears offseason moves ranked No. 1 in latest NFL breakdown
The Chicago Bears were all gas, no brakes this offseason. In other words, general manager Ryan Poles was all about putting points on the board, headlined by the hiring of Ben Johnson as head coach and revamping as few as three, and as many as four, of the starting five offensive linemen.
The 2025 NFL Draft was part of Poles' plan, too. He gave QB Caleb Williams a walking mimatch at tight end in the first round and a wide receiver with first-round traits in Round 2.
The end result is expectations that are higher than they've been in many, many years for the Chicago Bears. And it's not just in the eyes of Bears fans, either.
Poles' moves have been widely viewed as some of the smartest and most calculated in the NFL. In fact, in a ranking of the top 25 offseason moves of 2025, the Bears' offensive overhaul earned the top spot at No. 1.
"This was actually a series of moves that all had the same goal—help quarterback Caleb Williams take a step forward in 2025," Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport wrote. "The hiring of one of the NFL’s top offensive minds in head coach Ben Johnson. Overhauling an offensive line that surrendered the most sacks in the league a year ago. Adding a pair of passing game weapons in the draft in tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III. A huge Year 2 from Williams is hardly guaranteed, but the Bears put him in position to succeed."
Chicago Bears' moves on offense headline successful 2025 offseason
Let's recap, shall we?
Poles traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. He signed center Drew Dalman in free agency and selected tackle Ozzy Trapilo in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Speaking of the Draft, he selected tight end Colston Loveland in Round 1 and wide receiver Luther Burden III in Round 2.
That's potentially six key contributors added to the offense in one offseason. And with the entire unit managed by Johnson, the end result should be fireworks like nothing we've seen at Soldier Field since the prime Jay Cutler, Matt Forte, Brandon Marshall, Alshon Jeffery days.
If nothing else, the 2025 Bears will be a lot of fun thanks to a wildly successful offseason.