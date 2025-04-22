Chicago Bears open to moving Darnell Wright to left tackle after NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears' upgrade at left tackle might already be on the roster, just playing a different position.
Depending on how the NFL Draft goes, general manager Ryan Poles is open to moving players around on his offensive line to get the best combination of starting five.
During a pre-draft press conference, Poles said the team is open to the possibility of moving right tackle Darnell Wright to left tackle, if the team acquires another starting right tackle in the draft.
"I think that's a conversation, we'll see how everything goes," Poles said. "[Wright] clearly has the ability to play left or right."
The general manager wants to keep his options open in case a top right tackle prospect like Armand Membou from Missouri falls to the Bears at the 10th overall pick.
Having the flexibility to move Wright to left tackle makes it so Poles wouldn't have to pass on a top draft prospect just because he already has a player at that position on his roster.
Wright started 13 games at left tackle during his college career at Tennessee, so it wouldn't be a brand new position for him to learn.
The important part is that, if they do change his position, they do it right away, so Wright can have all offseason to master his new spot on the line.
The last thing you want to do is move players around deep into training camp or the preseason and limit the amount of time they have to adjust.
We should know pretty quickly in the NFL Draft if Wright could be on the move. Maybe we'll have to start calling him "Darnell Left."
