LOOK: Chicago Bears players arrive for first day of 2025 offseason workout program
The regular season is still five months away, but football is in the air again at Halas Hall.
The Chicago Bears began voluntary offseason workouts on Monday, and a number of key players reported for the initial strength and conditioning session.
They're one of a handful of teams allowed to start their offseason workouts early because they hired a new coaching staff.
The Bears posted pictures and videos on social media of some familiar faces reporting for duty.
Jaylon Johnson, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet were all smiles as they came into the building, ready to work with Ben Johnson for the first time.
Astute Bears fans on social media noticed that defensive tackle Gervon Dexter appears to have lost some weight as he returned to Chicago, fueling the idea that he could play some defensive end this season in addition to his duties on the inside.
New defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has typically preferred his defensive ends to be larger, so Dexter's athletic tools could fit nicely.
The first part of the offseason program is just off-field work in the weight room, but Johnson's staff will get to work with the players on the field for the first time starting April 21.
Players won't be in pads then either, but seeing the whole squad lined up on the grass together will help make it feel like real football is that much closer.
And that's before we even get to the NFL Draft.
