Chicago Bears players past and present celebrate the arrival of Ben Johnson
Yesterday at approximately 2:00 PM Central Time, NFL Twitter went bonkers when it was announced that the Chicago Bears poached Ben Johnson from the Detroit Lions.
The fans, of course, had plenty to say about the new head coach—the vast majority of it positive—as did a handful of former and current Bears.
D-back Jaquan Brisker, a prolific tweeter, was exceptionally psyched.
For his part, former quarterback and current NFL pundit Chase Daniel unsurprisingly evoked the name Caleb Williams.
Still a beloved figure in the Windy City, Lance Briggs had nothing but love for the move.
Flamboyant former cornerback Jerry Azumah got salty…but in a good way.
Three-time All-Pro center Kyle Long was, as he usually is, enthused.
And finally, Olin Kreutz—a 2025 Hall of Fame finalist who never leaves an opinion on the table—threw in a couple cents of his own.
So it appears Bears fans and Bears players alike have hopped aboard the Johnson bandwagon—a wagon that will might just carry the team to a .500 record…and beyond.