Chicago Bears quarterback room: Caleb Williams is a year ahead of Josh Allen
Josh Allen’s rookie year was, in a word, stanky.
After being selected by the Buffalo Bills with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the University of Wyoming product proceeded to make the Bills Mafia—and, for that matter, the entire league—question the team’s decision to trade up from the 12th pick and grab the 22-year-old.
In his 12 games in 2018, Allen threw for 2,074 yards with a career-low completion percentage of 52.8%. He tossed more interceptions than touchdowns—12 picks, 10 tuddies—and was sacked 28 times with a sack percentage of 8.05%, also a career-worst.
On the plus side, his legs were on point, as he rushed for 631 yards and eight touchdowns. But all in all, Bills watchers were more-than-a-little concerned that the franchise’s theoretical savior was a stiff. Granted, this all came after three years of the Tyrod Taylor Experience, and there might’ve been some QB-PTSD in upstate New York, but still.
Allen’s sophomore season was a considerable improvement, but he wasn’t anywhere near elite, as he finished up the year ranked 23rd in the NFL in yards thrown (3,089), 23rd in TDs (20), tenth in sacks (38), and 25th in QBR (49.4).
Come year-three, Allen was a beast. Same with year-four. And five. And so on.
Young Josh > Young Caleb? Or Young Caleb > Young Josh?
Here’s the thing: Caleb Williams’ rookie season compares favorably with Allen’s second year—the season after Allen made the theoretical year-two jump.
In his debut season, Caleb had a better completion percentage than 2019 Josh (62.5% to 58.8%), less interceptions (six to nine), and more passing yards per game (208.3 to 193.1)—and this all happened on a Bears squad that was way worse than Allen’s Bills, with Chicago compiling a record of 5-12 as compared to Buffalo’s 10-6.
So Caleb Williams is, in effect, a year ahead of Josh Allen.
Leapfrogging the Bill
Williams heads into his second season with an innovative play caller in head coach Ben Johnson, a likely upgraded offensive line (get to work, Ryan Poles!), and a year of NFL experience under his belt.
Give the kid a top-shelf WR2/3, an ascendent tight end, and a high-level (or at least higher-level) running back, and year-two Caleb Williams will give year-three Josh Allen a run for his money.