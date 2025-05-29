This Chicago Bears rookie is being called the team's most dangerous 2025 addition
Luther Burden III was long considered a first-round prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, so when he slid to the Chicago Bears in Round 2, he was rightfully deemed one of the draft's biggest first-round snubs.
But with the NFL Draft more than one month in the rear-view mirror, Burden has quickly gone from Round 1 snub to the Bears' most dangerous offseason addition.
"Luther Burden III looked like a top-10 lock coming out of the 2024 season," Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski wrote. "He wasn't draft eligible, though, and his junior campaign wasn't nearly as productive or sensational. Yet this year's 39th overall draft pick should slide seamlessly into the slot as Keenan Allen's replacement."
Burden slid to the second round in part because of the regression in production, but off-field concerns about his work ethic also pushed him down the board.
None of that matters now, however. Burden will get the first crack at taking over as Chicago's slot receiver, and his blend of quick-twitch athleticism and after-the-catch ability should make him a lethal weapon for coach Ben Johnson.
"With 121 targets up for grabs after Allen's departure, Burden could receive the lion's share," Sobleski continued.
The only thing that could slow Burden's ascent in the Chicago Bears' offense is himself. He missed the first two OTA sessions with what's been described as a soft-tissue injury, and no timetable for his recovery has been provided. If he's sidelined for an extended period of time, a veteran like Olimade Zaccheaus could be tough to supplant early in the 2025 season.
Still, Burden was hand-picked by Johnson in his first draft as Bears head coach, and it was easy to see the excitement on Johnson's face when he discussed Burden joining the squad.
"Luther? Stud," Johnson said after the NFL Draft. "You saw the highlights, right? He's a playmaker waiting to happen. For 6-foot, 200+ pounds, it's rare to see someone with his movement skills. He can stop on a dime, and accelerate just like that. Give him a little bit of space and he can make big things happen. A dangerous player, weapon, call him what you want but I see big things in his future."
Luther Burden finished the 2024 season with 61 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns. In 2023, he dominated with 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine scores.