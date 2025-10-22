Chicago Bears skyrocket up ESPN's Week 8 NFL Power Rankings
What a difference one week (and one convincing win) makes for the Chicago Bears in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings.
The Bears, led by a dominant defense, outpaced the Saints, 26-14, extending their winning streak to four games and improving their record to 4-2.
It was an especially impressive win considering Caleb Williams had one of his more underwhelming games of the season. The Bears proved they have the talent and overall culture to overcome, which should only build confidence as the victories keep stacking up.
That confidence is spreading outside the locker room, to.
ESPN gives Bears huge boost in latest NFL Power Rankings
ESPN published their Week 8 NFL Power Rankings, and the Chicago Bears had one of the biggest jumps in the league.
The Bears moved up seven spots, from No. 21 to No. 14.
If you're keeing score, that's a playoff team.
ESPN's Courtney Cronin highlighted the Bears' unsung hero in the rankings breakdown.
"Moody was signed to the Bears practice squad after he was cut by the 49ers ahead of Week 2, Cronin wrote. "He was afforded time to reset before being called upon to kick against Washington and New Orleans while starting kicker Cairo Santos recovers from an injury to his right thigh. Moody went 4-for-5 on field goal attempts, including a 38-yard winner, shortly after he found out he'd be replacing Santos in the lineup against the Commanders. He made four field goals Sunday."
It's true that Moody has been a shocking (positive) contributor over the last two games, and it's anyone's guess as to whether the Bears will stick with Moody once Cairo Santos is healthy and ready to return.
For now, the Bears are riding high, and if they upend the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, they'll continue their climb in ESPN and other national outlets' power rankings.
As for the rest of the NFC North, the Green Bay Packers rank ahead of the Chicago Bears at No. 8, and the Detroit Lions moved into the top spot at No. 1 overall.
The Minnesota Vikings, meanwhile, dropped five spots, from No. 17 to No. 22.
It's the first week in a really long time that the Bears aren't the lowest-ranked team in the NFC North.