Bears "Stock Up" Week 16: Caleb Williams levels up in thrilling win over Packers

What did we just witness?

You mean it was the Chicago Bears breaking the Green Bay Packers' hearts and grabbing a stranglehold of the NFC North, not the other way around? The BEARS had the quarterback who threw the haymakers at the end to win the game?

Let's not waste any more time. This is too exciting to wait for.

Caleb Williams

Wow.

After treading water for much of this game while navigating life without two of his best playmakers, Williams did what he’s done all year: ball out in the clutch.

Strikes over the middle of the field and fadeaway touchdown toss to undrafted rookie Jahdae Walker, who also deserves a shoutout here, on the last drive of regulation. A literally perfect deep ball to DJ Moore to ice the game, complete with his new "Ice Man" celebration.

What redemption after the pick he threw to end the last Packers game. And what a way to deliver the biggest moment of your NFL career. He's that guy.

CALEB WILLIAMS TO DJ MOORE



BEARS WIN pic.twitter.com/3ShtuowNYm — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Nahshon Wright

I don’t care if the Bears have the money to keep him next year or not. This man deserves a contract extension.

His forced fumble on Josh Jacobs may well have saved the day for the Bears, all but stealing seven points from the Packers. No one exemplifies the Bears' opportunistic credo on defense as much as he does, and he is going to get paid by someone.

The special teams

Tory Taylor had a couple crucial kicks to pin the Packers deep in this one. Had he not, one wonders where the Bears would’ve been, given their shaky defensive effort.

Cairo Santos, meanwhile, went superhero mode after weeks of uneven play, nailing a number of tough kicks in the swirling Chicago wind and then delivered a tricky onside kick that Romeo Doubs couldn't smother, leading to the Bears' critical recovery.

You don't always notice special teams until they fail you or win you a game. This time, and thankfully more often than not this year, it was the latter.

DJ Moore

That's why you pay that man.

Down Rome Odunze and Luther Burden Jr., Moore stepped up when the Bears needed him most, hauling in a tough catch in traffic to get the Bears in position to score at the end of regulation, then roasting the Packers deep for the game-winning score.

He was too good to stay down as long as he had this year. Now, he's leveling up and playing his best ball at the perfect time. Winning suits him. Plus, he gave us the quote of the night after the game: "At the end of the day, it's 'F- the Packers always.'"

More Chicago Bears News: