Chicago Bears targeting explosive free-agent playmaker for Ben Johnson's offense
The Chicago Bears were one of the busiest teams during the first wave of 2025 NFL free agency, adding center Drew Dalman, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo within a few hours of the legal negotiation period beginning.
General manager Ryan Poles added Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, two massive upgrades at guard, via trade just days earlier, too.
Still, there's no doubt that more work must be done to this roster, including at wide receiver, where only DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are the primary targets. The recently signed Olamide Zaccheaus will likely be the WR3 out of the slot.
A closer look at the Bears' depth chart shows a lack of talent behind Moore, Odunze, and Zaccheaus. Like, a real lack of talent. In fact, none of the other Bears receivers (sans Tyler Scott, perhaps) are ensured a roster spot by the time the 2025 season arrives.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, that may soon change.
The Chicago Bears are scheduled to meet with all-around offensive weapon Rondale Moore this week.
Moore missed the 2024 season after suffering a knee injury during a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins in training camp, but the 24-year-old is reportedly healthy and ready to contribute in 2025.
Moore's last season of work, 2023 with the Arizona Cardinals, ended with 40 catches for 352 yards and one touchdown. He's been a bit disappointing as a pro after being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He hasn't eclipsed more than 435 receiving yards in a season, and has only three career touchdowns.
Still, a mastermind like Ben Johnson can revive a player with Rondale Moore's playmaking ability. Assuming he's regained his pre-injury explosiveness, adding him on a one-year deal would be low-risk, high-reward for the Chicago Bears.
