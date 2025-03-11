Chicago Bears earn elite grade from The Athletic for Drew Dalman signing
The Chicago Bears had one job in 2025 NFL free agency: finish the offensive line rebuild that GM Ryan Poles started with two massive trades in the days leading up to the legal negotiation period.
Consider it a job well done after Day 1. The Bears reached an agreement on a three-year, $45 million deal with the top center on the market, former Atlanta Falcons starter Drew Dalman.
Dalman, 26, was Pro Football Focus' fourth-highest graded center in 2024 and represents a massive upgrade over Coleman Shelton, the Bears' every-game starter last season.
Bears earn high marks for Drew Dalman
The Athletic's Mike Jones graded every big free agency move reported so far, and the Bears' decision to sign Dalman is the head of the class.
Chicago earned an A.
"The signing of Dalman, formerly of the Falcons, gives the Bears a versatile, well-rounded center capable of fitting into any blocking scheme necessary," Jones wrote. "Dalman missed eight games with an ankle injury, but in the nine he did play in, he allowed a total of only 10 pressures and no sacks. Chicago has made upgrading Caleb Williams’ line a high priority this offseason and Dalman is the latest piece to the puzzle."
Bears fans were desperate for not just an upgrade at center, but a long-term solution for a position that's plagued the offensive line since Cody Whitehair's departure.
Dalman is that guy. He'll be fun to watch in Ben Johnson's offense. His high football IQ and plus athletic ability will be a pre-snap asset to Caleb Williams and a post-snap asset to Johnson's creative play designs.
Exhale, Bears fans. You finally have a center you can be proud of.