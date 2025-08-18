Chicago Bears tight ends lead the way in Week 2 preseason Pro Football Focus grades
We've long heard about how Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson plans to use multiple tight ends in his offense since GM Ryan Poles selected Colston Loveland in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and in Sunday night's 38-0 preseason win over the Buffalo Bills, we saw that strategy come to fruition.
Both Loveland and Cole Kmet starred during the Bears' first series on offense, producing the two biggest pass plays and earning the highest Pro Football Focus grades on offense.
Loveland led the way with a 91.5 score, while Kmet was right behind with a 91.3.
The even better news? Quarterback Caleb Williams had the third-highest PFF grade on offense with an 88.9.
Williams' best throw of the night was a 29-yard strike to Kmet. It gave Bears fans a look at the kind of upside the former Golden Domer still has as a pass-catching tight end.
Another standout performer for the Chicago Bears on offense was third-year wide receiver Tyler Scott. He led the Bears with 54 receiving yards on three catches, one of which went for a touchdown.
Scott ended the game with the sixth-highest PFF grade on offense (83.0). It was the kind of performance he needed, as he's one of several players currently on the Chicago Bears' roster bubble.