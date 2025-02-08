Bears' top offseason target, Trey Smith, isn't thinking about 2025 NFL free agency
The worst-kept secret in the NFL is the Chicago Bears' expected push for Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith, assuming the Pro Bowl lineman makes it to 2025 free agency.
The Chiefs could choose to use the franchise tag on him, but the overwhelming narrative coming out of Kansas City is that they're bracing for Smith's ultimate departure.
The Bears will be the obvious team connected to Smith for several reasons.
First, Chicago's roster needs are headlined by the offensive line, and Smith is undoubtedly the best free-agent lineman available in 2025. That's an easy dot to connect.
Second, general manager Ryan Poles was part of the Chiefs' front office that selected Smith, so you know he'd like to see one of his draft picks joing him with the Bears.
Third, Smith was college teammates with Darnell Wright at Tennessee. The pre-existing relationship certainly helps.
And last but not least, the Bears have plenty of money to throw Smith's way.
But Smith hasn't given a single thought to NFL free agency. Instead, he's fully focused on winning another Super Bowl in Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"No, not at all," Smith said from Super Bowl Media Row when asked if he's thinking about free agency. "I haven't thought about it. Honestly, I just want to win the Super Bowl. At the end of the day, when I'm with the Kansas City Chiefs, that's all I'm focused on, is being the best Kansas City Chief I can be. And I try not to look too far in the future, I try to stay right in the present. Just take it day by day, play by play, rep by rep."
Trey Smith's reputation on the field is well-established, and his off-field character has shone through during Super Bowl week. He's only elevated his market value; Smith will be a culture-changer for an offensive line like the Bears'. If he hits free agency and Chicago doesn't sign him, Poles will have a lot of explaining to do.
Smith's contract is expected to be well north of $20 million per season, with former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz recently suggesting it could reach $25 million per year.
For the sake of Caleb William's future and Ben Johnson's offense, no price is too high for Smith.
