Dallas Cowboys' bold trade prediction shakes up Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft plans
The Chicago Bears are in a strong position heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. While the top offensive lineman and pass rusher may be off the board by the time GM Ryan Poles makes his selection, owning the 10th overall pick still offers plenty of opportunities. The Bears could land a plug-and-play offensive lineman — even if he isn’t the top OL prospect — or secure a pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat.
There's also a chance the Bears will add a nuclear offensive weapon for coach Ben Johnson via Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty acknowledged the Bears as one of his preferred destinations this week from Media Row at Super Bowl 59.
But Bears fans shouldn't get their hopes up for Jeanty. The Dallas Cowboys could have their eyes set on the 2,600-yard rusher in Round 1, and good 'ole Jerry Jones is the kind of owner who will do whatever it takes to get his guy. And that includes leapfrogging Chicago in a first-round trade.
Bears will have first-round competition for Ashton Jeanty
It's exactly what Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski predicts will happen in a trade that flips the Bears' first-round plans upside down.
"Ashton Jeanty was spectacular during his final season on campus, taking a run at Barry Sanders' all-time rushing record and finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting," Sobleski wrote. "His vision and contact balance are truly special traits.
"Jones making a play for an elite running back wouldn't be a first. After all, he chose Ezekiel Elliott with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He took Emmitt Smith and Felix Jones in the first round of their respective classes as well."
While it's certainly true that the Dallas Cowboys haven't shied away from running backs in the first round, making an aggressive trade into the top-10, which would likely cost them a future first-round pick, seems like something that's even too bold for Jerry Jones.
However, if Jones has his heart set on Jeanty, he may have no choice but to get in front of Poles and the Bears.
"(Ben) Johnson could be looking for another major playmaker in the backfield, though Jeanty presents a different skill set compared to Gibbs," Sobleski continued. "All of this must be weighed when the Cowboys consider making a move for the class' top running back."
As much fun as it is to envision Ashon Jeanty taking handoffs from Caleb Williams, I don't think the Bears are legitimately in play for him in the first round. Instead, it's more likely Poles will use one of his second-round picks on a running back like North Carolina's Omarion Hampton to upgrade the Bears' backfield.
If Poles has made one thing clear during his tenure as the Chicago Bears' general manager, it's that he prioritizes premium positions with his first-round pick. And while Jeanty has an incredible NFL projection, the Bears must upgrade their offensive line first and foremost. Otherwise, a player like Jeanty will have little-to-no chance to reach his maximum potential.
