Bears ranked among top suitors for former first-round running back in 2025 NFL free agency
Just one year after signing D’Andre Swift to a three-year, $24 million deal in free agency last offseason, the Chicago Bears unexpectedly find themselves in need of a running back once again.
Swift had a lackluster first season with the Bears, rushing for 959 yards and six touchdowns at 3.8 yards per carry. While he delivered a few highlight plays in 2024, his overall performance fell short of expectations. He was sort of a bust.
With new head coach Ben Johnson now in charge, Swift's future is uncertain. Johnson was part of the Lions' offensive staff that traded Swift the same offseason they signed David Montgomery and drafted Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round, indicating Detroit saw running back as a major need.
With Swift on the roster.
Not great.
As a result, mock drafters and NFL free agency prognosticators have running back as one of the Bears' biggest offseason needs. And in a recent projection of where former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Najee Harris could end up signing once free agency kicks off, Chicago was among three teams likely in play for his services.
"The impact of Johnson’s influence on Caleb Williams, the passing attack and wins are what he’ll be judged on, but in Chicago, they need powerful, dynamic runners who can operate in those frosty December or January gamedays when the Windy City is living up to its nickname," Fansided's DJ Dunson wrote.
Najee Harris would add thunder to Chicago Bears' backfield
Harris would certainly qualify as a between-the-tackles banger that the Bears' running game was missing in 2024, especially with Swift faceplanting anytime he was brushed by oncoming defenders.
"(Ben Johnson) could have the type of effect on the ground game that Greg Roman did during his first season on the Chargers staff," Dunson continued. "Great play-callers and coaches elevate everyone. The Bears would also present Harris with his best opportunity to show off more of the pass-catching ability we heard about when he was drafted."
Harris has run for more than 1,000 yards in all of his four seasons in the NFL and has averaged at least 4.0 yards per carry during each of the last two years. Overall, Harris has carried the ball 1097 times for 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns since being selected 24th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Harris has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in each of his four NFL seasons and has averaged at least 4.0 yards per carry over the past two years. Since being drafted 24th overall in 2021, he has totaled 1,097 carries for 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns.
It’s hard to envision the Bears committing over $50 million in total contract value to both Swift and Harris, two running backs with, at best, slightly above-average production. However, the need for more talent at the position is clear, and Harris stands out as one of the top free-agent options available this year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —