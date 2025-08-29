Chicago Bears' underdog receiver makes Pro Football Focus' All-Preseason Rookie Team
The 2025 NFL preseason couldn't have gone any better for Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Jahdae Walker.
The undrafted free agent from Texas A&M began training camp as a roster afterthought, only to make a series of highlight plays at key moments in preseason games and earn himself a spot on the team's 53-man squad.
Bears fans were thrilled when it was announced that Walker made the team, in part, because of the fear that he wouldn't get back to Chicago on the practice squad. His summer was that good, and the analytics powerhouse Pro Football Focus seems to agree.
Walker was named to PFF's Preseason All-Rookie Team.
"Much of the focus surrounding the Bears this offseason has gravitated toward a new-look offense, one which features second-round receiver Luther Burden III," Bradley Locker wrote. "But, the Bears may have another dynamic rookie weapon on their hands.
"Walker, an undrafted free agent, impressed with an 87.9 overall PFF grade and an 87.0 PFF receiving grade in the preseason. The former Texas A&M Aggie caught eight of his 11 targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns, posting a strong 2.45 yards per route run. Although Walker dropped one of his targets, he did haul in two of four contested catches, which bodes well given his 6-foot-4 frame."
It didn't take many reps to see that Walker had a real chance to stick around. From a size, speed, and body control perspective, he looked like a guy who should've been drafted in the early rounds. Instead, the Bears lucked out and snagged him in undrafted free agency.
Sometimes, it's better to be lucky and good. For GM Ryan Poles and the Bears' scouting department, they were awfully lucky to land Jahdae Walker.