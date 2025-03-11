Chicago GM Ryan Poles scores big on Bears’ NFL offseason report card
You can count Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles' assistant as one the busiest people in the NFL.
As this is being written, said assistant is likely fielding a barrage of calls and emails from player agents, other GMs, every Bears coach, sports journalists—and who knows, maybe even Ryan's wife Katie.
The good news is that these hundreds of entreaties have borne fruit: The Bears now have a franchise-altering sideline general, a handful of players who will remake the team’s offensive and defensive lines, and an optimistic fan base.
We won’t see if, when, or how the moves will play out for many months, but we can step back and take a big picture view of Poles’ hard work. So, y’know, let’s do it.
Grading the Personnel
Halas Hall has been somewhat of a revolving door, with new arrivals like former Chiefs offensive guard Joe Thuney metaphorically claiming a locker once occupied by recently-cut linebacker, Jack Sanborn.
Taken as a whole, Poles’ transactions look solid and logical. Sure, one could question the hefty contracts doled out to free agents Drew Dalman (three years, $42 million, $28 million guaranteed ), Dayo Odeyingbo (three years, $48 million, $32 million guaranteed), and Grady Jarrett (three years, $43.5 million, $28.5 million guaranteed), but all three fill a position of need, and, well, sometimes you have to spend money to make money.
The acquisitions of Thuney and his fellow guard Jonah Jackson via trade count as a mixed bag. Thuney is coming off of a Pro Bowl season and is considered one of the league’s top offensive linemen (yay!), while Jackson will look to regain his form after suffering through a variety of injuries (meh!).
It's fair to say that Thuney is a slam dunk, while Jackson is a half-court heave.
Grade: B+
Grading the Coaches
Chicago wanted Ben Johnson, and Ben Johnson wanted Chicago, so here we are.
The love affair makes perfect sense: Johnson is one of the most innovative offensive minds to emerge from the coaching ranks in the last five-ish years, while the former Detroit Lions OC gets to work his magic with an emerging quarterback in Caleb Williams.
In terms of Johnson’s staff, he and Poles put together a slick collection of proven vets (DC Dennis Allen), young up-and-comers (OC Declan Doyle), and brainy former players (assistant HC Antwaan Randle El, defensive backs/passing game coordinator Al Harris). If it all gels as hoped, this unit could someday be elite.
And who knows, that someday might even be before the end of the 2025 NFL seasons.
Grade: A
Grading the Vibes
After last season, Chicago fans were—putting it succinctly, inelegantly, and accurately—pissed.
Their feelings were justified: They endured a ten-game losing streak; their rookie quarterback getting sacked 68 times; a bunch of overmatched coaches; and watching every other team in their division make the playoffs.
With the new makeover, sure, there’s optimism, but not everybody in Bears Nation has entirely bought in, primarily because Poles, to this point in his Bears career, hasn’t demonstrated he deserves the benefit of the doubt. Like, it’ll take him back-to-back-to-back Super Bowl victories to wash away the stain of the Matt Eberflus hire.
But when you walk down the street and see somebody wearing some Bears gear, they’re more likely to be smiling than they were last December.
Grade: B-
Final Grade
We won’t know if Poles crushed the offseason until he crushes the actual season—or until he gets crushed—but from where we’re standing right now, dude's earning his paycheck. So let’s grade him out at A- and revisit in December.