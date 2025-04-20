Chicago Bears urged to avoid hyped first-round prospect in 2025 NFL Draft
With only a few days to go before the 2025 NFL Draft is officially here, the Chicago Bears remain one of the most difficult first-round picks to project. Currently holding the 10th overall selection, GM Ryan Poles has a world of opportunity at his disposal.
The Bears could select an offensive tackle, which remains the most likely outcome, or a twitchy edge rusher. Or, maybe... just maybe ... they'll go the luxury route and select a running back, especially if former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty falls to them in Round 1.
That, however, is unlikely. But the Bears could still target a running back at No. 10, especially if their grade for former North Carolina stud Omarion Hampton is close to Jeanty's.
Hampton would be a good pick for the Bears. Whether it's the 10th overall selection or at a later first-round landing spot in a trade-back, Hampton would provide coach Ben Johnson with the kind of three-down, do-it-all running back who'd make his offense go.
At least, that's what most analysts thing.
But in a recent breakdown of one first-round prospect every team should avoid, it's Hampton who Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski thinks would be a big 2025 NFL Draft mistake for Chicago.
"The Bears shouldn't settle, particularly at a position which is so deep in this year's class." Sobleski wrote. "Hampton is a talented, powerful runner in his own right. But Jeanty is the clear RB1. His potential selection is as much about his special ability as a runner while also changing the Chicago's ground game."
Indeed, choosing Hampton at the 10th pick could be viewed as if the Chicago Bears are settling, but I disagree. Instead, adding the 1,600-yard rusher would give Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams a player similar to Joe Mixon, who proved to be a fantastic addition to the Houston Texans in 2024.
And remember: the prospects in the 2025 NFL draft are a unique bunch. The player selected at No. 10 won't be all that different than the player the Bears choose at No. 39. It's entirely possible that Hampton will be the highest-graded player on Chicago's board when they're on the clock.
At this point, Bears fans have to trust the process. Believe in Poles, Johnson, and the entire front office. They've made quality decisions throughout the 2025 offseason, and there's no reason to expect that won't continue in the first round, even if the selection is Omarion Hampton.
