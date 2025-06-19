Chicago Bears wide receiver earns 'luxury player' label ahead of 2025 season
The Chicago Bears will feature a new-look offense in 2025, one that's led by the NFL's top play-caller in coach Ben Johnson and orchestrated by a potential superstar quarterback in Caleb Williams. If nothing else, the Bears will be a fun team to watch on Sundays.
In fact, the Bears' offense is so deep at the skill positions that one of their wide receivers was dubbed one of the NFL's luxury players in 2025: Olamide Zaccheaus.
Zaccheaus was signed by Chicago in free agency, and it was assumed he'd be the Bears' WR3 to begin the 2025 season. But the 2025 NFL draft added competition with the selection of Luther Burden III in the second round. Burden is expected to eventually become Chicago's third wideout, pushing Zaccheaus down to WR4, and qualifying him for that luxury designation.
Olamide Zaccheaus could be more than just a WR4 for the Bears in 2025
"While Zaccheaus might have been something closer to the second or third wide receiver for the Commanders last season, he is expected to slot in behind DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and rookie second-round pick Luther Burden III in Chicago," ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote. "Don't be surprised if Zaccheaus is on the field more often than you would expect -- coaches love him."
Zaccheaus could carve out a role in Johnson's offense because of his role in the run game. Remember: No block, no rock.
"Zaccheaus is undersized at 5-foot-8, 193 pounds, but he has still carved out a role in the NFL by being an aggressive, willing blocker," Barnwell wrote. "He was effective as both a blocker and receiver on the tunnel and bubble screens the Commanders ran last season; he was also capable of finding holes in coverage out of the slot."
While Burden's upside is exciting, and there's no doubt he'll factor into the Chicago Bears' offense in a big way, the fact that he's missed most of the team's offseason workout program with a soft-tissue injury could slow his assimilation into the game plan. As a result, Zaccheaus will have a chance to prove early in the season that he is, in fact, an asset that must be on the field as much as possible.
Having too many talented wide receivers is a great problem for the Bears and Caleb Williams to have in 2025.