Chicago Bears will have to earn any winning streaks in 2025 NFL season
We finally have the full 2025 NFL schedule, and it's a doozy for the Chicago Bears. They start the year off in the brightest of lights, hosting the Minnesota Vikings for a divisional matchup on Monday Night Football in front of the entire country, and it doesn't get any easier from there.
For a team that has struggled to win three or more games in a row in recent years, this schedule doesn't appear to offer many such opportunities. If the Bears are going to get a streak going, they're going to have to earn it by beating some good teams, even on the road.
Here's the best spots for that to happen.
Weeks 3-7
Chicago hosts the Cowboys in Week 3, followed by a trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders. After their Week 5 bye, they head to FedEx Field to hopefully exact revenge against the Washington Commanders, and then head home in Week 7 to play the Saints.
No win in the NFL comes easy, but the Saints and Raiders are expected to be bad in 2025. The Bears should win these two. The Cowboys could go either way, but I'll give the edge to Chicago thanks to home-field advantage. That just leaves the Commanders, who were one win away from the Super Bowl last year.
Even though a regression to the mean is very likely for Washington after massively overachieving expectations in 2024, they still figure to be a problem. So if the Bears can beat them on their own field and handle their business against the other three teams, they should have a nice four-game win streak to boast early in the season.
Weeks 14-16
While far from easy, the home stretch offers some favorable matchups for the Bears. Two games against the Packers in Weeks 14 and 16, who they came within a fingertip of sweeping last year, are both very winnable. In between these two meetings, Chicago hosts the Cleveland Browns, who are still expected to be among the league's worst squads.
Stringing together three wins this late in the season, including two against a division rival, could be paramount if the Bears want to make the playoffs. After this, they take on the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions, considered to be two of the very best in the NFC, to end the season, though hopefully it will be just the start of the postseason for Chicago.