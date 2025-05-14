2025 NFL Schedule: Chicago Bears will open season at home on Monday Night Football
The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2025 NFL season on a national stage against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, according to multiple schedule leaks on social media.
It's a fantastic way to debut the Ben Johnson era in Chicago, assuming the Bears are firing on all cylinders early in the season. While some Bears fans would prefer a low-key, out-of-the-spotlight game to begin the season like they had in 2024 against the Tennessee Titans, their opener in 2025 will be a great opportunity for Johnson to make a powerful statement in the NFC North.
Beyond playing in a nationally televised game, drawing the Vikings on Monday Night Football is good news for the Bears because it will be J.J. McCarthy's first-ever NFL start. Advantage, Bears.
Meanwhile, Caleb Williams has already adjusted to the speed and pressure of the NFL game, and he's squarely on the launching pad for superstardom in Year 2. The fastest way to get there is with an impressive win over the Vikings, especially if he throws for 300 yards and a few scores.
We'll have the complete Chicago Bears 2025 schedule once it's revealed at 8 p.m. EST.