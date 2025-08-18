Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden makes massive statement in unexpected way vs. Bills
Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver is still battling for reps with the starting offense. Veteran Olamide Zaccheaus has a strong hold on the WR3 gig, and if Burden wants to catch him, he'll need to impress coaches with more than just his playmaking ability.
And boy did he do exactly that during Sunday night's Week 2 preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.
Burden, whose passion for the finer details of football was questioned during the run-up to the 2025 NFL Draft, did the grunt work that not every receiver is fond of: he got his nose dirty in the run game.
Check out this incredible block that cleared the way for an Ian Wheeler touchdown run.
Believe it or not, that was Burden's second edge-destroying block that resulted in a Bears' score.
Here was the first:
Of course, the Bears spent the No. 39 overall pick on Luther Burden primarily because of his playmaking skill set. And he put that on display against the Bills' defense, too.
Burden totaled three catches for 49 yards in the first half. He looked every bit the part of game-changing wide receiver. Even in the run game.