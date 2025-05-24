Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden named top breakout rookie for 2025 NFL season
The Chicago Bears had quite the haul in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After selecting former Michigan tight end in the first round, general manager Ryan Poles continued adding firepower to the offense in Round 2 with the selection of former Missouri star wide receiver, Luther Burden III.
Burden began the 2024 college football season as a projected top-10 pick, but his statistical regression and concerns about his off-field attitude caused him to slide into the second round, where the Bears snatched him up at No. 39 overall.
Now, as 2025 offseason workouts march on and training camp inches closer, Burden's tumble in the NFL Draft has quickly turned into the rookie receiver being a breakout candidate for the Bears.
USA Today's Tyler Dragon recently ranked every team's expected top rookie standout, and it was Burden -- not Loveland -- who earned the nod for the Chicago Bears.
"Chicago had a void at slot receiver after they let Keenan Allen walk in free agency," Dragon wrote. "Burden has a chance to replace Allen in the slot. Some scouts considered him a first-round talent despite him slipping into the second round. Burden's already motivated to make teams "pay" for passing on him."
Luther Burden will be a big part of the Chicago Bears' offense in 2025
Burden missed the first round of Chicago Bears OTAs with what the team called a soft-tissue injury, and while no timetable was provided for his return, there doesn't appear to be much concern about any long-term effect. However, it's critically important for all rookies to be on the field as much as possible at this time of year, so Burden's early absence is, at the very least, frustrating.
Regardless, Burden's 2025 outlook remains incredibly optimistic. There's no doubt he'll be -- at worst -- the Bears' No. 3 receiver as a rookie, and if he plays up to expectations, he should be the obvious D.J. Moore-next once Moore's skill set begins to wane.
Luther Burden was exceptional during the 2023 college football season when he totaled 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. It set the stage for what was supposed to be a dominant 2024 season, but his production dipped to just 61 catches for 676 yards and six scores. Issues at quarterback definitely contributed to his downturn, but the dip in production was too great for NFL scouts to ignore.
It's why Burden is beginning his career with a massive chip on his shoulder, which, as we've seen time and time again, tends to be a great motivator for young players who have a bit of an edge.