D'Andre Swift, Bears' running game among top takeaways from Week 7 win over Saints
The Chicago Bears dominated the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 en route to their fourth win in a row.
The 26-14 final score wasn't indicative of how lopsided this game actually was. Despite Caleb Williams not having his outing of the season, the offense controlled the clock and the defense was downright dominant.
Here are the top takeaways from the Bears' big Week 7 win.
D'Andre Swift emerging as top-flight running back
Swift deserves all his flowers right now. He ran for 124 yards on 19 carries (6.5 yards per carry), and now has two straight 100-yard games. He ran for another touchdown, too.
Swift is beginning to take off in Ben Johnson's offense, especially now that the offensive line is beginning to find its rhythm.
Swift was a popular target for criticism during the offseason, but he's quickly established himself as one of the top starting running backs in the NFL right now.
Don't forget about Kyle Monangai
Every good running game has a 1-2 punch, and the Bears are entering that territory. Rookie running back Kyle Monangai had the best game of his young career, running for 81 yards on 13 carries and his first NFL touchdown.
Mongangai is a no-nonsense north-south runner who flahsed his fantastic vision and decisive running style against the Saints. He's a keeper, for sure.
Bears' defense steals the show
The Chicago Bears' defense, led by coordinator Dennis Allen, was the headliner in Week 7. The unit totaled four sacks and three interceptions, and limited the Saints to just 44 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Not a bad day at the office for the 31st-ranked run defense coming into the game.
Allen's familiarity with the Saints' personnel certainly helped, but there's no doubt the energy that TJ edwards and Kyler Gordon bring to the defense is fueling the uptick in production.
Kevin Byard III continues All-Pro level season
Byard secured his fourth interception of the year in Week 7, and continues to play like an irreplacable piece of the Bears' defense.
He added two tackles and two passes defended to what continues to be a fountain-of-youth year for the 32-year-old.
Caleb Williams wasn't at his best vs. Saints
Williams and the Bears' passing game wasn't at its best against the Saints. The second-year QB completed 15-of-26 passes for 172 yards and an interception. It was a pedestrian outing, but the best teams find ways to win even when they aren't clicking on all cylinders.
In Week 7, Williams and the Bears relied on the run game to score points.
The Saints had Williams' number all game long, often forcing him off his spot and into high-risk throws. It wasn't pretty. But, hey... a win's a win, right?