D'Andre Swift Gives Bears Coach Ben Johnson an All-Time Compliment

When the Chicaog Bears hired Ben Johnson before the 2025 season, there was a level of optimism in Bears Nation that's been absent for a long time. And even with those sky-high hopes, no one could've predicted how much the culture would change in Chicago in just one season.

One of the clearest voices describing that turnaround came from running back D'Andre Swift during Super Bowl media week.

In fact, Swift made one of the boldest statements about Johnson that you'll ever hear.

"That's the god," Swift told Bleacher Report. "He makes everything go. We follow his lead. I can't say anything but great things about him as a coach and a person."

Now that's saying something.

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs runs after the catch. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Johnson certainly earned Swift's devotion. After a rough start to his Chicago Bears career, Swift enjoyed his best season as a pro in 2025. He ran for 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns, including a career-best 4.9 yards per carry (min. 100 carries).

But Johnson's positive impact wasn't limited to Swift or the Bears' running game. He unlocked Caleb Williams, too.

"As people could see during the season, the Bears have their franchise quarterback," Swift said. "I know he's only going to get better and continue to grow, especially under Ben. That's going to be quite a dynamic duo for years to come."

While it may appear that D'Andre Swift did enough to secure a role on the Bears' offense beyond 2026, the reality of life as a running back in the NFL could paint a different future. The emergence of rookie Kyle Monangai will threaten Swift's status as Chicago's RB1 as early as next season.

Until then, Swift has earned the right to bask in the glory of a fantastic 2025 campaign, even if his future still isn't as secure as his production suggests it should be.