D’Andre Swift tops Bears’ Week 7 PFF grades, but he’s not the only standout
The Chicago Bears' running game was once viewed as the offense's biggest weakness. Now, six games into the 2025 NFL season, it's suddenly become Ben Johnson's biggest strength.
The Bears' Week 5 bye helped reshape their ground attack. A change to Theo Benedet at left tackle and a deeper dive into D'Andre Swift's first month of the season has sparked what has been one of the league's top ground attacks over the last two games.
Swift, whom Bears Nation hoped would be replaced in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has been downright awesome. He finished Week 7's win over the New Orleans Saints with 19 carries for 124 yards, and now has 33 carries for 232 yards and a rushing touchdown since coming back from the bye.
That's good for a whopping seven yards per carry.
In fact, Swift was so good against New Orleans, that he led the Bears' offense with the highest grade from Pro Football Focus.
Swift earned an 83.6 -- his second-best score of the season -- and now has the Bears' highest PFF grade on offense for the season (75.3).
One of the main reasons why Swift had so much success on the ground was the play of center Drew Dalman, who earned the second-highest PFF score in Week 7 with a 74.8. His 76.8 run-blocking grade was the best among the Bears' offensive linemen.
D'Andre Swift wasn't alone in finding success against the Saints defense, either. Rookie Kyle Monangai had his best game as a pro, running for 81 yards on 13 carries and the first touchdown of his career. He finished the game with a 73.8 grade, which ranked third on offense for Chicago Bears.
Joe Thuney (73.7) and Jonah Jackson (72.1) rounded out the top five offensive performers.
With the win, the Bears improved their record to 4-2 and are now riding a four-game winning streak. They are also the only team in the NFL to score more than 21 points in every game they've played this year.