Daniel Jeremiah's final 2025 NFL Mock Draft has Chicago Bears focused on Caleb Williams
NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah published his final 2025 NFL Mock Draft, and the Chicago Bears' first-round selection continued the theme of adding weapons for second-year quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 10 overall.
Jeremiah sends former Penn State tight end Tyler Warren to Ben Johnson and the revamped Bears passing attack.
"With the top offensive linemen and Jeanty off the board, Warren becomes a very attractive piece for Ben Johnson’s offense," Jeremiah wrote. "The Bears will be living in 12 personnel with Warren, Cole Kmet, DJ Moore and Rome Odunze on the field. That’s a group to be excited about."
Warren has been a popular name in Chicago Bears mock drafts over the last few weeks, but there's a good chance he won't last until the 10th pick. The New York Jets are rumored to be interested in the 2024 breakout star as they look to rebuild their culture under new coach Aaron Glenn.
Even if Warren doesn't make it to the Bears in Round 1, former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland is a name to watch. Arguably a better prospect for the NFL passing game, Loveland's ability to play the role of "big slot" is the kind of weapon that Johnson is certain to bang the table for.
Still, I can't see the Chicago Bears prioritizing tight end as a first-round target, regardless of how talented Warren and Loveland are. It feels like there's some recency bias working against Cole Kmet, who just two years ago placed himself on the launching pad to become one of the NFC's top players at his position.
A poor 2024 season dinged Kmet's outlook, but it wasn't his fault. Shane Waldron didn't know how to use him -- or anyone, for that matter -- and it led to Kmet having one of the worst seasons of his career.
I have no doubt the former Golden Domer will bounce back under Johnson, and his role in the locker room as a team leader should buy him at least one more season as the unquestioned TE1 on the roster.
Instead, the Bears are more likely to target a left tackle in the first round of the 2025 draft.
Here's the problem: Kelvin Banks' late surge up the first round -- Jeremiah has him going No. 6 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders -- could leave Ryan Poles without an obvious upgrade over Braxton Jones. And if that happens, sure, maybe Warren or Loveland make sense. But I'd wager on Chicago trading down and acquiring more draft picks before they'd use the No. 10 overall on a position that doesn't need an upgrade, regardless of the value Warren presents.