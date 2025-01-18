Disturbing video of Bears QB Caleb Williams emerges online
As Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams patiently waits for word about who his next head coach will be, a disturbing new video of the 2024 first overall pick has made its way to social media.
Williams was in attendance at a USC basketball game recently, and in addition to sporting a new haircut, his right hand was wrapped in what looked like a cast.
Check it out:
Williams was battered and bruised in 2024. He was sacked an NFL-leading 68 times and often looked like he would get knocked out of games.
Despite the pounding, Williams started every game for Chicago and finished with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Caleb Williams' right hand injury is a mystery
There's been no announcement by the Chicago Bears or Williams about an injury to his right hand or wrist, making this video a massive surprise.
In fact, there was no point during the 2024 season that Williams appeared to hurt his hand or wrist. With such a heavy wrap (or cast?) on his right hand, it's fair to assume he had some sort of surgery.
Hopefully, we'll receive and update from the Bears about Williams' injury and his timeline for recovery.
