Disturbing video of Bears QB Caleb Williams emerges online

As Chicago Bears fans eagerly await the arrival of their next head coach, this disturbing video of Caleb Williams has circulated online.

As Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams patiently waits for word about who his next head coach will be, a disturbing new video of the 2024 first overall pick has made its way to social media.

Williams was in attendance at a USC basketball game recently, and in addition to sporting a new haircut, his right hand was wrapped in what looked like a cast.

Williams was battered and bruised in 2024. He was sacked an NFL-leading 68 times and often looked like he would get knocked out of games.

Despite the pounding, Williams started every game for Chicago and finished with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Caleb Williams' right hand injury is a mystery

There's been no announcement by the Chicago Bears or Williams about an injury to his right hand or wrist, making this video a massive surprise.

In fact, there was no point during the 2024 season that Williams appeared to hurt his hand or wrist. With such a heavy wrap (or cast?) on his right hand, it's fair to assume he had some sort of surgery.

Hopefully, we'll receive and update from the Bears about Williams' injury and his timeline for recovery.

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

