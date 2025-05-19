Do the Chicago Bears have the NFL's most-improved offensive line?
The Chicago Bears didn't waste any time upgrading their offensive line during the 2025 NFL offseason. General manager Ryan Poles acted quickly in his trades for Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney to form a new and impressive guard tandem, and signed center Drew Dalman to a pricey contract to once and for all fix the Bears' issues at center.
Poles used the 2025 NFL Draft to enhance the front-five, too. Second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo is expected to compete for the starting left tackle spot, assuming veteran Braxton Jones isn't healthy enough to hold off contenders during offseason workouts and training camp.
Jones is projected to begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.
As a result, the Chicago Bears will have as few as three new starters and the potential for four, with right tackle Darnell Wright the only 2024 starter whose long-term future as a cornerstone piece of the Bears' offense is bright.
The NFL has taken notice of the Bears' upgrades, too. Chicago was recently ranked as a top-10 offense entering the 2025 season, and in a new ranking of the league's most improved offensive lines, it's the Bears who came out on top.
The news isn't all great, however. The Minnesota Vikings took big steps forward with their offensive line, too, ranking second on Pro Football Focus' list.
The Vikings added guard Will Fries, center Ryan Kelly, and drafted Donovan Jackson, who has inside-outside versatility, in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The new-look Bears and Vikings offensive lines will face off in Week 1 of the 2025 season on Monday Night Football, so we'll see firsthand which team's investments were smarter (at least, initially).
For the Chicago Bears, upgrading the offensive line was the team's top offseason priority. After surrendering a league-worst 68 sacks and with the future of prized quarterback Caleb Williams in the balance, Poles had no choice but to open the team's checkbook and do whatever it took to make sure the misery of 2024 doesn't happen again.
Now, with an enhanced offensive line and genius play-caller in coach Ben Johnson, the Bears' future is justifiably exciting.