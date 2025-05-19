Chicago Bears' offense cracks top-10 ranking after 2025 NFL offseason moves
It's one thing for a Chicago Bears fan to be excited about the upside of Ben Johnson's offense in 2025. It's another for this offense to crack a top-10 preseason ranking as training camp approaches.
And that's exactly what's happened after the frenzy of offseason moves orchestrated by general manager Ryan Poles.
You know the list by now. Poles rehabbed an offensive line that surrendered a league-worst 68 sacks in 2024 to the tune of Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, Drew Dalman, and Ozzy Trapilo. He injected more juice into the passing game with first-round pick Colston Loveland and second-round selection Luther Burden III. And the whole show will be run by Johnson, who's viewed as the brightest offensive mind in the sport.
So, yeah, a top-10 ranking is fair and justified.
"Ben Johnson's hire as the new head coach has to be a breath of fresh air for a franchise suffocating from all the previous missteps at the game's most important position," Bleacher Report's Ben Sobleski wrote. "His scheme and play-calling alone should allow the Bears to make a significant jump. (Caleb) Williams' maturation under a well-regarded coach will allow the offense to take another step. From there, an improved roster should be enough to push the Bears into the top-10 range."
It's easy to get fired up about what this group could produce. Williams, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Burden, Loveland, and Cole Kmet can be special. Like, legitimately special. As long as the new and improved offensive line does its job, there's no telling what kind of season Williams is capable of.
Johnson already said he believes Williams will be the first Chicago Bears quarterback to surpass 4,000 passing yards in a season, and he hinted at this year being that year. If Johnson believes that, you should, too.
The one position that could hold the Bears' offense back is running back, where D'Andre Swift is expected to resume his role as the team's RB1 with challengers Roschon Johnson and rookie Kyle Monangai worth watching over the next couple of months. But none of those running backs screams franchise back, which will put more pressure on Williams and the passing game to deliver.
With Johnson in charge, you can assume they will.