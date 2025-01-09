ESPN predicts Bears will be the first team to target this position in 2025 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears have one major goal this offseason: upgrade the offensive line and ensure quarterback Caleb Williams has a chance to reach his otherworldly potential.
The most cost-effective way to accomplish that goal is to select an offensive tackle or guard in the 2025 NFL Draft, and according to a prediction by ESPN's Ben Solak, the Bears will not only accomplish that goal, but they'll be the first team to select an offensive lineman in the first round.
"The Bears need immediate offensive line help in the worst way, and I predict they will be the team that takes the first offensive lineman off the board in April's draft. l(LSU) would be a great choice for them," Solak wrote, "he might be an NFL-ready left tackle or excellent guard (think Peter Skoronski from the 2023 class).
Bears have almost no choice but to draft an offensive lineman in Round 1
No argument here, Solak. In fact, Bears fans would be thrilled if Chicago has their pick of every available offensive lineman in the first round.
However, I don't see it happening. Rarely does the top offensive lineman in any draft class slide to the 10th pick, even if they have warts on their scouting report. Perhaps a player like Campbell begins to slide within striking distance for the Bears, and Poles leverages one of his extra picks to move up a few slots to land the LSU star. Otherwise, Chicago would be taking a big risk sitting back and waiting for a prospect like him to fall.
Regardless of how it happens, the Bears must make it happen. Whether it's Campbell, Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas), or even Josh Simmons, the injured offensive tackle from Ohio State, Chicago cannot exit the first round of the 2025 draft without a massive offensive line upgrade.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —